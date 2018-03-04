Sun March 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 3, 2018

Imran Khan slams Senate elections for ‘shameful horse trading’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday cited the Senate elections as shameful horse trading, saying that the elections sold out the seats to highest bidding MPAs.

In a statement released on Twitter, the disgruntled PTI chief remarked that the senate elections have demonstrated a ‘moral decline’ of our political class.

He asserted that his Tehreek had suggested an alternate election format, since it was likely that the elections would turn into an auction among MPAs, the elections ended up with such a modus operandi anyhow.

He revealed concerns as how the negotiated elections handed over two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-based seats to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regardless of only seven MPAs, adding that such a political gambling only leads to notion that people come into politics for moneymaking than serving the country.

The lawmakers were to gather for vote casting to elect 52 members of the upper house of the parliament, for which 133 candidates were vying for the lacunas.

The PTI chairman, himself, had not appeared to cast his vote due to personal issues.


