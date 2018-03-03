Six killed, over dozen injured in bus-truck collision in Balochistan

HUB: At least six people were killed and over a dozen other injuredÂ as a result of a collision between a bus and a truck near uthal city of Balochistan.

Citing local police officials, Geo News reported that the accident took place on the RCD Highway near Zero point when a Karachi-bound bus collided with aÂ bus, killing six people and injuring 16 others including women and children.

Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to District Heaquarters Hospital Uthal.

Some critically injured would be moved to Karachi for treatment, Geo News reported.

Taking notice of the accident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo directed the hospital administration to provide medial assisstance to the injured and make arrangements to shift patients to Karachi.

Identities of the dead and injured were yet to be known.