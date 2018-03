Ward boy beaten up by nurses after 'sexual assault' in Faislabad

FAISALABAD: A ward boy at Civil Hospital became the target of an attack at the hands of nurses after he reportedly attempted to sexually assault a a student nurse.



As per reports, after hearing the student nurse’s grievance, the rest of the nurses present took matters into their own hands and attacked the accused.

It was reported that journalists who arrived at the scene to cover the incident also faced misdemeanor from the ward boy’s coworkers.

Talking to Geo News, the medical superintendent of the Civil Hospital stated that the suspect has been suspended and police have been requested to take legal action against him.

The protesting  nurses are demanding stern action against the suspect.