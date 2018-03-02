Ward boy beaten up by nurses after 'sexual assault' in Faislabad

FAISALABAD: A ward boy at Civil Hospital became the target of an attackÂ at the hands of nurses after he reportedly attempted to sexually assault a a student nurse.



As per reports, after hearing the student nurseâ€™s grievance, the rest of the nurses present took matters into their own hands and attacked the accused.

It was reported that journalists who arrived at the scene to cover the incident also faced misdemeanor from the ward boyâ€™s coworkers.

Talking to Geo News, the medical superintendent of the Civil Hospital stated that the suspect has beenÂ suspended andÂ police have been requested to takeÂ legal action against him.

The protestingÂ Â nurses are demanding stern action against the suspect.