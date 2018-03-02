Nawaz Sharif surprises people at Islamabad bakery

Mian NawazÂ Sharif on Friday took a small detourÂ Â to grab some snacksÂ Â from a bakery in IslamabadÂ amidÂ rain in the federal capital.



Accompanied by daughter Maryam Nawaz, SharifÂ wasÂ seen shaking handsÂ and chatting with people .

The customersÂ and theÂ bakersÂ were surprised to see the three timeÂ prime former prime minister of the country among them.

According to Geo News, the father -daughter duo purchased some items before leaving the shop.

later on,Â Maryam Nawaz took to TwitterÂ and posted a videoÂ their tour.Â Â She said seeing his father , the people chantedÂ slogans of Long Live Nawaz Sharif and expressed their views.

In the video, a supporter is telling Sharif that his removal from the officeÂ ofÂ prime minster wasÂ a punishmentÂ for launching CPEC project and building motorways.Â

Earlier, theÂ ousted prime minister attendedÂ hearing of corruptionÂ references against himÂ in theÂ accountability court.



Sharif who usually talks to media after attending the hearing ,Â left withoutÂ Â any interaction due to rain.

Â Â Â