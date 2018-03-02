Fri March 02, 2018
March 2, 2018

Nawaz Sharif surprises people at Islamabad bakery

Mian Nawaz  Sharif on Friday took a small detour   to grab some snacks   from a bakery in Islamabad  amid  rain in the federal capital.

Accompanied by daughter Maryam Nawaz, Sharif  was  seen shaking hands  and chatting with people .

The customers  and the  bakers  were surprised to see the three time  prime former prime minister of the country among them.

According to Geo News, the father -daughter duo purchased some items before leaving the shop.

later on,  Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter  and posted a video  their tour.   She said seeing his father , the people chanted  slogans of Long Live Nawaz Sharif and expressed their views.

In the video, a supporter is telling Sharif that his removal from the office  of  prime minster was  a punishment  for launching CPEC project and building motorways. 

Earlier, the  ousted prime minister attended  hearing of corruption  references against him  in the  accountability court.

Sharif who usually talks to media after attending the hearing ,  left without   any interaction due to rain.

    

Security forces avert major terror bid in Balochistan

MQM-P rival factions reach consensus on Senate candidates

Ward boy beaten up by nurses after 'sexual assault' in Faislabad

Former DSP Malir City sent to jail on judicial remand in Naqeebullah case

