Nawaz Sharif surprises people at Islamabad bakery

Mian Nawaz Sharif on Friday took a small detour to grab some snacks from a bakery in Islamabad amid rain in the federal capital.
Accompanied by daughter Maryam Nawaz, Sharif was seen shaking hands and chatting with people .
The customers and the bakers were surprised to see the three time prime former prime minister of the country among them.
According to Geo News, the father -daughter duo purchased some items before leaving the shop.
later on, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and posted a video their tour. She said seeing his father , the people chanted slogans of Long Live Nawaz Sharif and expressed their views.
In the video, a supporter is telling Sharif that his removal from the office of prime minster was a punishment for launching CPEC project and building motorways.
Earlier, the ousted prime minister attended hearing of corruption references against him in the accountability court.
Sharif who usually talks to media after attending the hearing , left without any interaction due to rain.
