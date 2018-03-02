Fri March 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Peace in Karachi vital for security and stability of Pakistan: Army Chief

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in Karachi.

According to military’s media wing, the ISPR, Army Chief Gen Bajwa visited Karachi Corps HQ and Malir Garrison. At Corps HQ, the COAS was given update on security situation of the Province especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the Corps.

He hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan.

General Bajwa said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan. COAS said, “Efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the Province.”

Later, COAS addressed Officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defence and security of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five suspected terrorists with 3 bombs arrested in Hyderabad

Five suspected terrorists with 3 bombs arrested in Hyderabad
Madiha backs off her previous video statement

Madiha backs off her previous video statement
CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi
China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror

China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror
Load More load more