Peace in Karachi vital for security and stability of Pakistan: Army Chief

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in Karachi.



According to militaryâ€™s media wing, the ISPR, Army Chief Gen Bajwa visited Karachi Corps HQ and Malir Garrison. At Corps HQ, the COAS was given update on security situation of the Province especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the Corps.

He hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan.

General Bajwa said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan. COAS said, â€œEfforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the Province.â€

Later, COAS addressed Officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defence and security of the country.