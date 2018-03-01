Thu March 01, 2018
National

March 1, 2018

Balloting for Hajj 2018 today

ISLAMABAD: Balloting for successful candidates under government Hajj scheme 2018 will be held in Islamabad today.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnat will preside over the balloting ceremony.

The Federal Cabinet at its meeting yesterday had allowed the Ministry to immediately carry out Hajj balloting for 50 percent of the total quota of the pilgrims.

The sources said that cabinet took the decision after reviewing current status of the legal proceedings and the need to communicate maximum number of Hajj pilgrims to Saudi authorities before 3rd of this month, for finalizing the flight schedules.

