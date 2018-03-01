Imran's Nikahnama will also turn out to be fake like Banigala map: Rana Sana

Launching yet another personal attack on Imran Khan, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said Nikahnama of the PTI chairman would also turn out to be fake like map of his Banigala residence.

Speaking to Geo TV, he said Imran Khan speaks lies both in his political and personel lives.

"He lied about the date of marriage with Reham Khan, and now the date he has given of his wedding with Pinky is also based on lies," said he.

He said Imran's Nikah with Pinky was solemnizedÂ on January 1, 2018 but the announcement in this regard was made later.

The law minister said if Imran Khan's Nikah was correct, then why he is reluctant to get it registered.