Imran criticises govt for increase in POL prices

ISLAMABAD: CriticizingÂ the hike in petroleum prices , Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said government chose to target the massesÂ by adding to their burden of taxes.

The PTI chairman in a tweet called the government moveÂ shameful, hoursÂ afterÂ Â increased the prices of petroleum products with effect from today (Thursday). The price of petrol has gone up by Rs3.56 per litre and diesel by 2.62 per litre.

" govt chooses to target the masses by adding to their burden of taxes with latest petroleum products price hike. Shameful how govt refuses to collect taxes from the powerful & allows Sharifs & others of their ilk to continue draining national resources thru money laundering," he said.



The new price of petrol stands at Rs88.07 per litre from the earlier price of Rs84.51 per litre and diesel price is standing at Rs98.45 per litre from the earlier price of Rs95.83 per litre.





