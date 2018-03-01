Thu March 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran criticises govt for increase in POL prices

ISLAMABAD: Criticizing  the hike in petroleum prices , Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said government chose to target the masses  by adding to their burden of taxes.

The PTI chairman in a tweet called the government move  shameful, hours  after    increased the prices of petroleum products with effect from today (Thursday). The price of petrol has gone up by Rs3.56 per litre and diesel by 2.62 per litre.

" govt chooses to target the masses by adding to their burden of taxes with latest petroleum products price hike. Shameful how govt refuses to collect taxes from the powerful & allows Sharifs & others of their ilk to continue draining national resources thru money laundering," he said.

The new price of petrol stands at Rs88.07 per litre from the earlier price of Rs84.51 per litre and diesel price is standing at Rs98.45 per litre from the earlier price of Rs95.83 per litre.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi
China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror

China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror
PML-N backed Dr Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi

PML-N backed Dr Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi
Court rejects Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh’s bail plea

Court rejects Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh’s bail plea
Load More load more