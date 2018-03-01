Thu March 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz says will wait before reacting to fake NOC of Banigala residence

ISLAMABAD: After appearing before the accountability court  to attend a corruption hearing, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif  said he would  react to issue of the fake document  related to Imran Khan's Banigala residence after consultations with his lawyers.

 Sharif said reports of fake documents regarding   Banigala have emerged and being discussed  but  he was not Imran Khan who would indulge in mudslinging without verifying the facts.

Nawaz Sharif said he was looking into the matter and holding consultations with his lawyers. "I will discuss it once i have reached a conclusion ," said he.

"I am not that person who will indulge in slander, lies and allegations. I will discuss the issue only  after facts of Banagala lands  are known"  

"This is  a differences between  us and Imran Khan," said he.

The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Wednesday that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan regarding his Banigala residence construction was fake and had never been issued by the authority concerned.

Muhammad Umar, former secretary of the union council in Bhara Kahu, in his reply to the apex court claimed that the said NOC pertaining to the Banigala residence of the PTI chairman had never been issued by the said Union Council.

     

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi
China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror

China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror
PML-N backed Dr Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi

PML-N backed Dr Asad wins Senate seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi
Court rejects Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh’s bail plea

Court rejects Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh’s bail plea
Load More load more