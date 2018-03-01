Nawaz says will wait before reacting to fake NOC of Banigala residence

ISLAMABAD: After appearing before the accountability courtÂ to attend a corruption hearing, ousted prime minister Nawaz SharifÂ said he wouldÂ react to issue of the fake documentÂ related to Imran Khan's Banigala residence after consultations with his lawyers.

Â Sharif said reports of fake documents regardingÂ Â Banigala have emerged and being discussedÂ butÂ he was not Imran Khan who would indulge in mudslinging without verifying the facts.

Nawaz Sharif said he was looking into the matter and holding consultations with his lawyers. "I will discuss it once i have reached a conclusion ," said he.

"I am not that person who will indulge in slander, lies and allegations. I will discuss the issue onlyÂ after facts of Banagala landsÂ are known"Â Â

"This isÂ a differences betweenÂ us and Imran Khan," said he.

The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Wednesday that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan regarding his Banigala residence construction was fake and had never been issued by the authority concerned.

Muhammad Umar, former secretary of the union council in Bhara Kahu, in his reply to the apex court claimed that the said NOC pertaining to the Banigala residence of the PTI chairman had never been issued by the said Union Council.

