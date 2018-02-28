Seven wheelchair bound passengers suffer at Benazir airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: In an incident of ambulift tipping, seven wheelchair bound passengers were injured at Benazir International Airport. The reason being quoted for the tipping is being attributed to the failure of hydraulic jack.
Due to the failure of the jack, the airplane also suffered damage to the engineâ€™s cowl. The airplane belongs to an international airplane. The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The aircraft had been flying in from Dubai.
ISLAMABAD: In an incident of ambulift tipping, seven wheelchair bound passengers were injured at Benazir International Airport. The reason being quoted for the tipping is being attributed to the failure of hydraulic jack.
Due to the failure of the jack, the airplane also suffered damage to the engine’s cowl. The airplane belongs to an international airplane. The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The aircraft had been flying in from Dubai.
Comments