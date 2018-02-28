Wed February 28, 2018
National

REUTERS
February 27, 2018

US says seeing 'positive indicators' from Pakistan on militants

WASHINGTON: The US military is seeing some “positive indicators” from Pakistan showing it is becoming more responsive to US concerns about militant safe havens in the country but Islamabad has yet to make a strategic shift, a top U.S. general said on Tuesday.

“We are now beginning to see very positive indicators ... that they are moving in the right direction,” said US Army General Joseph Votel, head of the US military’s Central Command, citing unspecified Pakistani actions “on the ground.”

“It does not yet equal the decisive action that we would like to see them take in terms of a strategic shift, but they are positive indicators,” Votel told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives.

