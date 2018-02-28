US says seeing 'positive indicators' from Pakistan on militants

WASHINGTON: The US military is seeing some â€œpositive indicatorsâ€ from Pakistan showing it is becoming more responsive to US concerns about militant safe havens in the country but Islamabad has yet to make a strategic shift, a top U.S. general said on Tuesday.



â€œWe are now beginning to see very positive indicators ... that they are moving in the right direction,â€ said US Army General Joseph Votel, head of the US militaryâ€™s Central Command, citing unspecified Pakistani actions â€œon the ground.â€

â€œIt does not yet equal the decisive action that we would like to see them take in terms of a strategic shift, but they are positive indicators,â€ Votel told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives.