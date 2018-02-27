Chinese youth’s over usage of phone causes accidents





The addiction of cellphones has taken its toll on peopleâ€™s lives to a great extent.Â

In unfortunate circumstances that occurred recently, a car met a horrific accident in Chinaâ€™s Anhui Province because the driver was using his phone while driving.



According to local media, the driver was young. He was playing games on his phone while driving, which resulted in his carâ€™s collision against the railing on the road.

The driver assumed full responsibility of the damage that he had caused.

Surprisingly, a similar incident emerged the next day in the same city. The driver was using his phone when a cat came in front of the car.

Â In order to save the cat from getting crushed, the driver lost control of his car and ran into a house nearby. No casualties were reported though.Â