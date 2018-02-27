Recent decisions reminiscent of dictatorship: Nawaz

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said although there is no dictatorship in the county, recent decisions are reminiscent of decisions made during dictatorial regimes.

He was indirectly referring to recent Supreme Court verdicts that ended up depriving him of office of the prime minister and party's presidency.

Speaking at the Central Working Commitee meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, he said some forces want to divert the country to a certain direction against the wishes of people.

He said he was elected to the office of prime minister thrice but was not allowed to complete a single term.

"Not a single prime minister in 70 years has completed his term. We need to take a review as to how long it would be repeated."

He asked what wrong he has done by reacting to court decisions that came against him.

The ousted prime minister said what will become of these decisions if the people don't accept them.

He said the practice that began in 1947 has not ended yet.