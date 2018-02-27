Tue February 27, 2018
Web Desk
February 27, 2018

Shahbaz likely to become acting president of PMLN

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to be appointed as acting president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The PMLN's Central Working Committee today would hold consultations on the names of candidates for the slot of party's president that fell vacant after Supreme Court of Pakistan  declared him disqualified to hold the office.

The commitee's meeting would be held in Jati Umra where Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif and other senior leaders of the PMLN would be present.

According to Geo News, Shahbaz Sharif would become permanent president after intra party elections within 45 days.

The Supreme Court declared Nawaz Sharif disqualified for heading the party while deciding on petitions challenging Election Act 2017.

