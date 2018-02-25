Mountaineer attempts first winter solo summit on K2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A Russian-Polish mountaineer has launched the first solo attempt to summit PakistanÂ´s K2 -- the worldÂ´s second-highest park -- during winter, in what fellow climbers described as a reckless decision.
Denis Urubko, 44, was part of a team of Polish mountaineers attempting to be the first to scale the 8,611-metre (28,251 feet) K2 in winter, but broke away from the group after a series of disagreements.
The climber left behind his team at K2Â´s base camp on Saturday, with sources close to the expedition citing his increasing frustration at his fellow climbersÂ´ pace.
"He was trying to persuade the team to push for the summit in February," a porter accompanying the group told AFP Sunday, adding Urubko argued that conditions in March would make a summit difficult.
"He has had a heated debate with the team leader and left for the summit without saying a word," the porter added on condition of anonymity.
The Polish team confirmed the incident, saying Urubko left Camp Two without a radio after refusing to speak to the expeditionÂ´s leader.
Pakistani sources said the latest incident followed mounting dissatisfaction after Urubko became upset whenÂ
