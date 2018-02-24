Ahsan Iqbal thanks SC, says measures against PMLN helping party earn sympathy

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqabal on Saturday claimed that surgical strikes were being carried out on country's political stability.

Speaking to media, he said on the one hand India was threatening to carry out surgical strikes against PakistanÂ while on the other hand similar strikes were being carried out on political stability of the country.

"Why are we becoming our own enemies by conducting surgical strikes on ourÂ own stability," he said.

He said recent development suggest that process of "target killing" in politics has began, without elaborating.

Ahsan Iqbal saidÂ measures being taken against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz are helping party earn more sympathyÂ and support. "For that i will say Thank You, Supreme Court"



He said a formal decision by Financial Actio Task Force (FATF) would come in June, adding that a resolution against Pakistan was aimed at pressuring the country despite the fact that it has taken better measures regarding money laundering and terror financing.

The interior minister said Pakistan has been facing US pressure over Afghanistan.Â

"Pakistan-US cooperation could become source of peace in Afghanistan. Growing mistrust would hurt both the countries," said he.