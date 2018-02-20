Reham alleges Imran was in contact with Bushra Bibi 3 years ago

Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, has alleged that the relationship between the newlyweds (Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi) had begun before her 10-month marriage ended in divorce in 2015.



In an interview with British daily The Times, Reham alleged â€œImran Khan was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife and he is not a truthful man.â€

Reham 44, told The Times, â€œI knew Imran and Bushra married on 1 January, and he revealed it later, this is exactly what he did after marrying me and then announcing after two months.â€

Reham accused Imran of being â€˜unfaithfulâ€™.

Imran Khanâ€™s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday confirmed the party chairmanâ€™s third marriage with Bushra Bibi.

"Wishing Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife a happy married life. May Allah bless the couple," read a tweet on PTI's official Twitter on Sunday.

The party issued pictures of Imran's Nikah with Bushra Bibi, in which close relatives of Bushra Bibi are seen.Â