Tue February 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Reham alleges Imran was in contact with Bushra Bibi 3 years ago

Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, has alleged that the relationship between the newlyweds (Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi) had begun before her 10-month marriage ended in divorce in 2015.

In an interview with British daily The Times, Reham alleged “Imran Khan was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife and he is not a truthful man.”

Reham 44, told The Times, “I knew Imran and Bushra married on 1 January, and he revealed it later, this is exactly what he did after marrying me and then announcing after two months.”

Reham accused Imran of being ‘unfaithful’.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday confirmed the party chairman’s third marriage with Bushra Bibi.

"Wishing Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife a happy married life. May Allah bless the couple," read a tweet on PTI's official Twitter on Sunday.

The party issued pictures of Imran's Nikah with Bushra Bibi, in which close relatives of Bushra Bibi are seen. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Culprit Imran files appeal against verdict in Zainab case

Culprit Imran files appeal against verdict in Zainab case
Ayyan Ali case adjourned till March 22

Ayyan Ali case adjourned till March 22
Constitution more supreme to parliament, remarks CJP

Constitution more supreme to parliament, remarks CJP
Indian ceasefire violations: German Ambassador meets injured at CMH Sialkot

Indian ceasefire violations: German Ambassador meets injured at CMH Sialkot
Load More load more