Reham alleges Imran was in contact with Bushra Bibi 3 years ago

Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, has alleged that the relationship between the newlyweds (Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi) had begun before her 10-month marriage ended in divorce in 2015.
In an interview with British daily The Times, Reham alleged â€œImran Khan was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife and he is not a truthful man.â€
Reham 44, told The Times, â€œI knew Imran and Bushra married on 1 January, and he revealed it later, this is exactly what he did after marrying me and then announcing after two months.â€
Reham accused Imran of being â€˜unfaithfulâ€™.
Imran Khanâ€™s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday confirmed the party chairmanâ€™s third marriage with Bushra Bibi.
"Wishing Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife a happy married life. May Allah bless the couple," read a tweet on PTI's official Twitter on Sunday.
The party issued pictures of Imran's Nikah with Bushra Bibi, in which close relatives of Bushra Bibi are seen.Â
