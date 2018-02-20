We can’t fight war of others on our soil, says Khawaja Asif

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and we want peace and stability in the region.



Addressing a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, the Foreign Minister said â€œPakistan has not back out from the war against terror, however, we cannot fight war of others on our soil.â€

Khawaja Asif said, Russia and Pakistan share identical stance on war against terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

Russia is playing a pivotal role in eliminating Daesh, he said and added that Moscow has great role in world peace.

Commenting on Afghan issue, the minister said Afghan issue cannot be resolved through war as the Taliban has shifted to settled areas of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral relations with Russia in defence and trade sectors.

Khawaja Asif added Pakistan wants to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir with India through dialogues.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif is paying a four-day visit to Russian Federation at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

During his stay in Moscow the Foreign Minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart.

The visit would provide opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade and investment, defence, education and cultural fields.

The two countries are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.