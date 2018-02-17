Sat February 17, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 17, 2018

Gunjranwala family in shock as two men die of grief after brother's suicide


A family in Punjab's Gujranwal district  was left in shock at the sudden  deaths of  three of its members  on Friday.

According to police, Zahid Ali, 35, a resident of Ilyas Colony shot himself dead for unknown reasons.

After receiving news about the suicide of the younger brother, 40 years old Abbas Ali had a cardiac arrest and breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital.

And as if that were not enough, a third brother identified as 28 years old Saddam ALi also died of a heart attack after bodies of his siblings reached home.

The entire locality was in shock and mourning as the bodies were brought for funerals.

Police said they are investigating the motive behind the suicide of Zahid.

