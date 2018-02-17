Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

February 17, 2018

Trailer for crime movie 'Pickings' released

Digital Magic Entertainment has released   thrilling trailer for   crime movie ‘Pickings’.

The story revolves around a single mother who owns a bar and looks after her family and all the while trying to slay her demons and a violent past. 

Until one day a mob of thugs come knocking at her door and she is forced to re-surface her demons in order to protect her family and her property.

Written, directed and produced by Usher Morgan, the star cast of the movie includes Elyse Price, Joel Bernard, Katie Vincent, Emil Ferzola and Joe Trombino.

The director claims "Pickings" to be a combination of drama, crime, thrill, comic book adventures and much more.

The music of the trailer has been created by one of the leading actress of the movie, Katie Vincent. 

Having gone in the production with a budget of $350,000, "Pickings" is Morgan’s debut feature film and is slated to hit cinemas on March 2, 2018.

