MQM’s senior UK organiser quits

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movementâ€™s senior organiser in the United Kingdom Faiz Ahmed has resigned from his position of the party over differences with the party leadership on its current stance.



The News has seen a copy of the resignation which Fiaz Ahmed sent to the MQMâ€™s International Secretariat here to the partyâ€™s founding leader, expressing his reasons for resignation.

Fiaz Ahmed has remained active at the MQMâ€™s London office for several years, looking after organisational matter as well helping to run the London office and the party structure which has faced defections and resignations in large numbers in recent months.

Faiz Ahmed has been active in the MQM since 1987 when he was a student in Karachi, starting with the All Pakistan Mohajir Students Organisation (APMSO).

Fiaz Ahmed said in the resignation letter: â€œI have worked for the MQM since 1987 in various positions, for both the MQM and the APMSO. I have decided to resign from my current position as Senior Joint Organiser as well as basic membership of the MQM in view of the current situation and the position MQM has taken. From today onwards, the MQM will not be responsible for my actions and I will not have anything to do with the MQMâ€™s politics and my actions will not be on behalf of the MQM.â€

When contacted by The News, Faiz Ahmed confirmed that he has quit the MQM and concentrating on his business. He claimed that he has been inactive in the MQM for many months now and didnâ€™t take part in its activities for many months.

He said that heâ€™s now concentrating on his business and has no plans of joining any political party.Â