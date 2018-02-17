Sat February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian troops martyr two youth in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Poonch district.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation in Balakote area of the district.

Meanwhile, forceful demonstrations erupted in Palhallan area of Baramulla district, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation.

India police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

The puppet authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in the district while all entry and exit routes to Palhallan have been sealed by the Indian forces.

Clashes were also witnessed between the troops and the protesters in Arwini area of Bijbehara during a cordon and search operation, last evening.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

1000 vehicles on display at the 45th Canadian International Auto Show 2018

1000 vehicles on display at the 45th Canadian International Auto Show 2018
Powerful earthquake shakes Mexico City

Powerful earthquake shakes Mexico City
Moscow dismisses ´absurd´ US indictments for election meddling

Moscow dismisses ´absurd´ US indictments for election meddling
FBI failed to act on tip accused Florida gunman wanted to kill

FBI failed to act on tip accused Florida gunman wanted to kill
Load More load more