Indian troops martyr two youth in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Poonch district.



The troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation in Balakote area of the district.

Meanwhile, forceful demonstrations erupted in Palhallan area of Baramulla district, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation.

India police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forcesâ€™ personnel.

The puppet authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in the district while all entry and exit routes to Palhallan have been sealed by the Indian forces.

Clashes were also witnessed between the troops and the protesters in Arwini area of Bijbehara during a cordon and search operation, last evening.