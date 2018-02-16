FIA arrests man in Lahore for blackmailing woman

LAHORE:Â The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man for blackmailing and harassing a women , according to Geo News on Friday.

The agency arrested Kaleemul Hassan from Gulberg area of the provincial capital.

The FIA said Hassan was using some objectionable pictures toÂ blackmail a woman .

The FIA is interrogating the suspect after taking him into its custody.Â

Identity of the woman has not be revealed.