Fri February 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIA arrests man in Lahore for blackmailing woman

LAHORE:  The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man for blackmailing and harassing a women , according to Geo News on Friday.

The agency arrested Kaleemul Hassan from Gulberg area of the provincial capital.

The FIA said Hassan was using some objectionable pictures to  blackmail a woman .

The FIA is interrogating the suspect after taking him into its custody. 

Identity of the woman has not be revealed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    FIA
    Gulberg
    Lahore
Advertisement

More From National

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise "AFFA AL SAHIL IV" concludes
MQM’s senior UK organiser quits

MQM’s senior UK organiser quits
Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister

Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister
PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

Load More load more