FIA arrests man in Lahore for blackmailing woman

LAHORE:Â The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man for blackmailing and harassing a women , according to Geo News on Friday.
The agency arrested Kaleemul Hassan from Gulberg area of the provincial capital.
The FIA said Hassan was using some objectionable pictures toÂ blackmail a woman .
The FIA is interrogating the suspect after taking him into its custody.Â
Identity of the woman has not be revealed.
