World

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Thousands dance in Philippines in effort to end violence against women


Thousands  of Filipino women including students, teachers and nuns danced together recently   at a catholic school in Manila  as part of a   campaign to to end  violence against women.

Philippines is one of more than 200 countries that participate in the campaign, said campaign founder Eve Ensler, the American author of the play 'The Vagina Monologues' who took part in the event.

She described dance as an artistic, revolutionary and creative form of resistance, especially for women who have already been abused or exploited, according to local  media reports.


