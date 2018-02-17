Thousands dance in Philippines in effort to end violence against women





ThousandsÂ of Filipino women including students, teachers and nuns danced together recentlyÂ Â at a catholic school in ManilaÂ Â as part of aÂ Â campaignÂ to to endÂ violence against women.

Philippines is one of more than 200 countries that participate in the campaign, said campaign founder Eve Ensler, the American author of the play 'The Vagina Monologues' who took part in the event.

She described dance as an artistic, revolutionary and creative form of resistance, especially for women who have already been abused or exploited, according to localÂ media reports.



