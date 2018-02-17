Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Fawad Khan to star in upcoming web series

Famed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to make his internet debut and will be seen in a web series very soon.

According to an Indian daily, the Humsafar-star has been reportedly contacted by producers of several web series and has now confirmed to feature in a five-episode online family drama.

“Fawad has a huge fan following and after exploring television and films there are film-makers who have been approaching him for online productions. The actor himself also seems keen to work on a web series,” informed a source.

Fawad Khan debuted in the Bollywood film industry opposite Sonam Kapoor in the film Khoobsoorat released in 2014.

Unfortunately, after Pakistani actors were banned from working in Indian films, there was a break in offers received by every actor and actress including Fawad. He was last seen doing a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

