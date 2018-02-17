Indian woman disguised as man marries two women for dowry

DEHRADUN: According to Indian media, a 25-year-old woman named Sweety Sen posed as a man for four years and tricked two women into marriage for the sake of dowry.



Sweety reportedly made an account on Facebook in 2013 as Krishna Sen and started uploading pictures in which she posed as a man and chatted with several girls, said Nainitalâ€™s senior superintendent of police Janmejay Khanduri.

She has been arrested and charged on the grounds of impersonation, fraud and forgery.

â€œThe lady used to pose as a man in terms of looks and enticed women on Facebook and later married them,â€ revealed Khanduri.

Sweety married the first woman identified as Kamini after meeting her in person in 2014. However, she soon started torturing and beating her for dowry. She allegedly took 8.5 lakhs from Kaminiâ€™s family, informed the police.

Two years later, she married the â€œsecond wifeâ€ named Nisha.

Sweety had rented a room in Tikoniya area of Haldwani and kept both the â€œwivesâ€ there.

â€œWe were married for two years; I found the truth about her later. I did not register a complaint. I donâ€™t want to live with her now,â€ said Nisha.

Further investigations into the case are being carried out by the local police as it is in search of Sweetyâ€™s family that was present at both the wedding ceremonies.

â€œKrishna has been booked for forgery and not for dowry. Technically she was not a husband therefore it cannot be treated as marriage,â€ said Sanjay Joshi, sub inspector, Kathgodam who is investigating the case.