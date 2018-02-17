Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Upcoming Harry Potter-themed brunch excites Londoners

LONDON: A magical brunch inspired by the famous literary series Harry Potter that has admirers all over the world is set to hit tables next month.

Hosted by Cargo, the brunch is going to be held at various locations across London.

Attendees are advised to dress according to the theme and put on their invisibility cloak, robes and geek-chic glasses to experience a distinct world full of spells and potions.

House points will be awarded throughout the event, with a special prize for the best dressed.

The cost of this fantasy-filled brunch is 35 pounds, where people will have a chance to delve into a wide variety of scrumptious food.  

