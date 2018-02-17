Sat February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Teaser of musical fantasy Mary Poppins Returns released

Mary Poppins Returns is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee.

The film is a sequel to original Mary Poppins and is being made after the longest gap of 54 years.

Dick Van Dyke is the only actor who will return in the new sequel.

The original Mary Poppins was released on 27 August 1964 with 13 Academy Award nominations and awards in various other categories. The movie was selected for preservation for being 'culturally, historically and aesthetically' pleasing.

The new teaser of Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Brunt has received enthusiastic anticipation from fans.

Blunt will be following the footsteps of Julie Andrews from the original movie. Lin Manuel Miranda will fill the side-kick role and Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Emily Mortimer will be filling various supporting roles.

The teaser doesn't give off too much information about the movie but sets the pace for anticipation in the audiences’ mind.

The film is slated to release on 25th December 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

SRK all set to return as Don

SRK all set to return as Don

Trailer for crime movie 'Pickings' released

Trailer for crime movie 'Pickings' released
Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away

Matloob-ur-Rehman alias ‘Zakoota’ passes away
Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name

Filmmakers refuse to title Sanjay Dutt’s biopic after his name
Load More load more