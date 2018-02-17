Teaser of musical fantasy Mary Poppins Returns released

Mary Poppins Returns is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee.



The film is a sequel to original Mary Poppins and is being made after the longest gap of 54 years.

Dick Van Dyke is the only actor who will return in the new sequel.

The original Mary Poppins was released on 27 August 1964 with 13 Academy Award nominations and awards in various other categories. The movie was selected for preservation for being 'culturally, historically and aesthetically' pleasing.

The new teaser of Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Brunt has received enthusiastic anticipation from fans.

Blunt will be following the footsteps of Julie Andrews from the original movie. Lin Manuel Miranda will fill the side-kick role and Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Emily Mortimer will be filling various supporting roles.

The teaser doesn't give off too much information about the movie but sets the pace for anticipation in the audiencesâ€™ mind.

The film is slated to release on 25th December 2018.