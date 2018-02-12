CM Sindh urges PM to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the federal government to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir to honour her decades of selfless services to the nation.



In a DO letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the chief minister said â€œWith the passing of human rights activist and lawyer Ms Asma Jahangir, Pakistan has lost a national treasure. I am writing to you to consider giving Ms Asma Jahangir a state funeral, honouring her decades of selfless services to the nation.â€

The chief Minister says â€œin addition to this, out of respect of Ms Jehangir, the Sindh government has announced a day of mourning. I would like permission to fly the national flag at half mast on 13 February, 2018, the day of her funeral, in addition to day of our mourning.â€

The letter was faxed to the PM secretariat and also dispatched through courier.