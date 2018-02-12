CM Sindh urges PM to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the federal government to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir to honour her decades of selfless services to the nation.
In a DO letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the chief minister said “With the passing of human rights activist and lawyer Ms Asma Jahangir, Pakistan has lost a national treasure. I am writing to you to consider giving Ms Asma Jahangir a state funeral, honouring her decades of selfless services to the nation.”
The chief Minister says “in addition to this, out of respect of Ms Jehangir, the Sindh government has announced a day of mourning. I would like permission to fly the national flag at half mast on 13 February, 2018, the day of her funeral, in addition to day of our mourning.”
The letter was faxed to the PM secretariat and also dispatched through courier.
