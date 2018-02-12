Faizabad sit-in case: IHC hints at issuing contempt notice to PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court on Monday hinted at issuing contempt of court notice to Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi if the probe report is not presented at the next hearing.



The single-judge bench of the IHC was hearing the Faizabad sit-in case.

Justice Shaukat had directed the Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kiyani to present the report prepared by the committee led by Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in today’s hearing.

Justice Shaukat expressed displeasure at the government's failure to submit the report, saying 'how it is possible that the report is not final despite the signatures of the committee head'.

The judge then remarked that if the report is not shared with the court on next hearing (February 20), contempt notices will be issued to the prime minister and three concerned ministers.

On the last hearing, Justice Siddiqui also showed his annoyance over the defence secretary's inability to submit report on the agreement between the protesters and the government and why the army chief’s name was mentioned in it.

Workers of a religious party had staged a protest against the government at Faizabad Interchange of Islamabad for around three weeks in November last year, bringing the capital to a standstill.

A committee led by Senator Zafar-ul Haq was formed to probe the issue of the amendment in the oath regarding the finality of prophethood when the Elections Act 2017 was passed last year.

The religious party was protesting against the amendment, which was later reversed by the government. The protest was called off after reaching an agreement with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

The IHC on December 4 had ordered the defence secretary to probe who used the army chief's name in the agreement.