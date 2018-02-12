Polling underway in NA 154 Lodhran by-poll

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LODHRAN: Polling for the NA-154 Lodhran-I by-election was underway which would continue till 05:00pm.
Overall 10 candidates are contesting the by election. However, tough contest is expected among PPP candidate Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Khan Tareen and PML-N’s Muhammad Iqbal Shah.
The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of PTI MNA Jahangir Khan Tareen by the Supreme Court.
LODHRAN: Polling for the NA-154 Lodhran-I by-election was underway which would continue till 05:00pm.
Overall 10 candidates are contesting the by election. However, tough contest is expected among PPP candidate Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Khan Tareen and PML-N’s Muhammad Iqbal Shah.
The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of PTI MNA Jahangir Khan Tareen by the Supreme Court.
Comments