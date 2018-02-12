Polling underway in NA 154 Lodhran by-poll

LODHRAN: Polling for the NA-154 Lodhran-I by-election was underway which would continue till 05:00pm.



Overall 10 candidates are contesting the by election. However, tough contest is expected among PPP candidate Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Khan Tareen and PML-N’s Muhammad Iqbal Shah.

The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of PTI MNA Jahangir Khan Tareen by the Supreme Court.