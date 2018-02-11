Parts of Karachi receive light drizzle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A morning light drizzle in several areas of Karachi turned weather pleasant early on Sunday.
According to details, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Karsaz, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and others received light drizzle early in the morning.
The light shower turned weather pleasant.
Meanwhile, heavy and moderate downpour has been reported in Hub and its adjacent areas early on Sunday.
