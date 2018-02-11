Sun February 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 11, 2018

Parts of Karachi receive light drizzle

KARACHI: A morning light drizzle in several areas of Karachi turned weather pleasant early on Sunday.

According to details, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Karsaz, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and others received light drizzle early in the morning.

The light shower turned weather pleasant.

Meanwhile, heavy and moderate downpour has been reported in Hub and its adjacent areas early on Sunday.

    Karachi
    Rain
    Drizzle
