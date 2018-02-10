Sattar mulls issuing show-cause notice to Rabita Committee members





KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Farooq Sattar and disgruntled members of Rabita Committee have failed to make any headway to end their differences even though several rounds of discussions were held to bury the hatchet.

All the mediation efforts have ended in smoke after both factions held separate press conferences late on Friday, blaming each other for deepening the rift.

While calling a general workers' meeting for Sunday (February 11), MQM-P convener said he would be sending a show cause notice to the Rabita Committee members who â€˜unconstitutionallyâ€™ held meetings and wrote a letter to ECP without his consent.

He added that the letter was an indication of 'no confidence' against him he claimed, adding that the Committee attempted to "snatch away my rights without informing me" and that he was "stabbed in the back".

Sattar further said that "It is a constitutional war now," adding that he would also pen a letter to ECP asking them to rescind the Rabita Committeeâ€™s sent letter.

In an aggressive tune, Sattar said that the whole fiasco was created "because I don't have the kind of 'stick' that the MQM founder used to deploy," heÂ alsoÂ appealed to all the party workers to come out Sunday and "save the party".

"I will also be making a decision about my leadership in the same meeting," he added.