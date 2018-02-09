Army Chief confirms death sentence of 7 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences awarded to another seven hardcore terrorists.



The terrorists whose death sentence was confirmed by the Army Chief were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 85 persons and injuring 109 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by military courts.

Besides, five convicts were awarded imprisonment of various duration.

Detail of each case is attached.

Atlas Khan s/o Mada Mir Jan and Muhammad Yousaf Khan s/o Mir Azam Khan. Both the convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.

Farhan s/o Seen Gul. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilian, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Jan Daraz Khan along with two police officials, Subedar Muhammad Irfan, Naib Subedar Abudullah as well as 12 other soldiers and injuries to 18 other soldiers of Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary.

The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Khalay Gul s/o Niaz Min Gul and Nazar Moon s/o Akimoon. Both the convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.

Nek Maeel Khan s/o Amal Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Akbar Ali s/o Bakhtiar. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of civilians Shahi Rahman and Badi ur Rahman, both members of village defence committee, Swat. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.