Thu February 08, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 8, 2018

Sindh CM meets lookalike from Sialkot

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah meets with Irfan Hyder Shah of Sialkot who resembles with the CM.

KARACHI: Sialkot's 'Murad Ali Shah' met with the real Chief Minister Sindh at the CM House Thursday.

CM Murad had invited his lookalike Irfan Hyder Shah from Punjab's Sialkot to meet him. Murad first met him at the Lahore Press Club sometime ago.

Excited Haider Shah said that he has become famous in his area and everyone calls him 'Chief Minister Sindh'. I am very happy to see CM Murad, he added.

