Sindh CM meets lookalike from Sialkot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sialkot's 'Murad Ali Shah' met with the real Chief Minister Sindh at the CM House Thursday.
CM Murad had invited his lookalike Irfan Hyder Shah from Punjab's Sialkot to meet him. Murad first met him at the Lahore Press Club sometime ago.
Excited Haider Shah said that he has become famous in his area and everyone calls him 'Chief Minister Sindh'. I am very happy to see CM Murad, he added.
KARACHI: Sialkot's 'Murad Ali Shah' met with the real Chief Minister Sindh at the CM House Thursday.
CM Murad had invited his lookalike Irfan Hyder Shah from Punjab's Sialkot to meet him. Murad first met him at the Lahore Press Club sometime ago.
Excited Haider Shah said that he has become famous in his area and everyone calls him 'Chief Minister Sindh'. I am very happy to see CM Murad, he added.
Comments