Sindh CM meets lookalike from Sialkot

KARACHI: Sialkot's 'Murad Ali Shah' met with the real Chief Minister Sindh at the CM House Thursday.

CM Murad had invited his lookalike Irfan Hyder Shah from Punjab's Sialkot to meet him. Murad first met him at the Lahore Press Club sometime ago.

Excited Haider Shah said that he has become famous in his area and everyone calls him 'Chief Minister Sindh'. I am very happy to see CM Murad, he added.