Intizar was killed intentionally: report

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has concluded investigations into the murder of Intizar Ahmed, a youth who was gunned down by police last month.

According to Geo News, the report prepared by the CTD has found that the youth was killed deliberately and two policemen Bilal andÂ Daniya were directly involved in the murder.

It, however, has found no evidence of SSP Muqaddas Haider's involvement so far.

Geo TV reported that the CTD has decided to submit an interim report to the court within a couple of days.

Intizar Ahmed was killed in Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of Defence on January 13 when officials of police's Anti-car Lifting Cell opened fire on his car.

The police claimedÂ they opened fire after the youth didn't pull upÂ despite being signaled to do so.

Later, investigations revealed that a girl identified as Madiha Kiyani was accompaning the slain when he was killed by police.

The girlÂ claimed sheÂ become friends withÂ the deceased only a few days ago andÂ had not seen those involved in the shooting.

The government formed a Joint Investigation Team toÂ investigate the murder after Intizar's father Ishtiaq Ahmed demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan and army chief to take notice of his son's killing.

The father claimed that his son was murdered over personal enmity as he had an altercation woth two boys who were sons of a police officer and a laywer.

He alleged that all the evidence of the murder have been removed .