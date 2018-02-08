Sattar, Rabita Committee fail to reach consensus





KARACHI: Even after a multiple rounds of discussions, MQM-P failed to bury their differences over the issuance of Senate tickets, holding multiple pressers which resulting in deepening the rift instead of bring them together to tackle the ongoing crisis within the party.

Surprisingly, late on Wednesday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Farooq Sattar and the members of Rabita Committee ( RC) held multiple pressers at different venues to announce their separate candidates for the upcoming senate elections without reaching to consensus.

The situation took interesting turn when Muttahida Qaumi Movement â€“ Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee member Faisal Sabzwari along with other senior leaders announced its candidates for upcoming senate elections in the wee hours of Thursday without the consent of party convener Farooq Sattar.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by Amir Khan, Waseem Akhter, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others, Faisal Subzwari unveiled the names of their candidates, which included Farogh Naseem, Nasreen Jalil, Ameen Ul Haq, Shabbir Ahmed Qaim khani, Kishwer Zehra, Abdul Khaliq Khanzada and Sanjay Perwani.

Criticizing MQM-P convenerâ€™s early decisions, Faisal Subzwari said that no constitution gives discretionary powers to the party chief, adding that refused the politics of wealth and said â€œMQM is not for sale.â€

Subzwari further said that they will foil any attempt to snatch the mandate of MQM.

As expected, soon after the presser of the members of Rabita Committee, Farooq Sattar also talked to media at PIB Colony, asking why was Rabita Committee in hurry to hold the press conference despite he had promised to arrive at Bahadurabad office. Sattar also raised the reservations on Subzwariâ€™s tune during his press conference, saying Faisal used very harsh language and disheartened him. He reiterated his stance that the Rabita Committee meeting without his consent was unconstitutional.

MQM convener expressed his concernsÂ overÂ Rabita Committee's announcement of the candidates for senate elections without his any consent, adding thatÂ MQM activists are going through much agony due to the prevailing situation. Sattar also claimed for having support ofÂ 25 MQM-P MPAs.



In a suggesting tune, SattarÂ urged the disgruntled Rabita Committee members to submit their nominated members forms for Senate election separately, he [Farooq Sattar] will separately submit, addingÂ that during scrutiny process forms can be withdrawn if they reach to consensus.Â Â

At one moment, MQM-P convener angrilyÂ snubbed party's self-exiled leader Haider Abbas Rizvi on telephone when he tried to mediate breachingÂ differences, saying; "You [Haider Abbas Rizvi]Â said to support Bahadurabad."Â LaterÂ he sought his apology, asking media persons not to make it an issue.

Sattar further said that differences will benefit to political rivals if the Rabita Committee undermined the party chief. He said many Rabita Committee members are government servant but he did not disclose their names.Â

On the other hand Amir Khan again invited Farooq Sattar to arrive at Bahadurabad office. While addressing a press conference Amir said that this office belonged to Sattar and MQM. He asked Sattar to make decision on Senate seats with consensus.

Earlier on Wednesday,Â in a bid to narrow differences within the party, senior leader MQM-P Shabbir Qaimkhani announced his withdrawal from contesting senate election as there was a rift among MQM-P leaders over the allotment of senate ticket to Shabbir Qaimkhani and Kamran Tessuri.



