February 07, 2018
National

February 7, 2018

SC gives Daniyal Aziz 10 days to hire services of lawyer in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court to attend contempt of court hearing against him.

A three judge bench headed by Justice Azmad Saeed Sheikh heard the case.

Danyal Aziz told the court that he came to attend the hearing after receiving the notice from court. He, however, said notice didn'mention why was he summoned.

The court gave Daniyal Aziz 10-day time to hire the services of a lawyer.

The bench also issued notices to Attroney General of Pakistan before adourning the hearing till Feb 19.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had issued show cause notice to Aziz for his anti-judiciary comments during TV talk-shows. 

