Tue February 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

REUTERS
February 6, 2018

Share

US suspends at least $900 million in security aid to Pakistan

US suspends at least $900 million in security aid to Pakistan
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

US says Washington could lift aid suspension if Pakistan takes steps

WASHINGTON: The United States could consider ending a suspension of security assistance to Pakistan, if Islamabad takes “decisive and sustained” actions against alleged militant groups in the country, the State Department’s No. 2 official said on Tuesday.

“We may consider lifting the suspension when we see decisive and sustained actions to address our concerns, including targeting all terrorist groups operating within its territory, without distinction,” Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sullivan, however, told the committee the Trump administration has so far seen no evidence that Pakistan has met its demands for a crackdown on extremist groups allegedly operating on Pakistani territory.

The U.S. government last month said it was suspending at least $900 million in security assistance to Pakistan until it takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network militant groups.

Pakistan has long rejected accusations that it fails to tackle militants battling the government in neighboring Afghanistan and U.S.-led foreign forces there, from alleged sanctuaries on its side of the border.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

China urges Pakistan to solve Chinese citizen´s killing

China urges Pakistan to solve Chinese citizen´s killing
MQM-P Rabita Committee fails to woo Farooq Sattar

MQM-P Rabita Committee fails to woo Farooq Sattar
Asma murder: Suspect’s DNA matches with Asma’s samples

Asma murder: Suspect’s DNA matches with Asma’s samples
Veteran journalist Siddique Baloch no more

Veteran journalist Siddique Baloch no more
Load More load more