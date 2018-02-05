Chinese national gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Unknown gunmen on Monday shot dead a foreign national, said to be Chinese, in defence area of Karachi, police and rescue sources said.



According to police, the unidentified armed men rammed their vehicle into Chinese national's van from behind and opened fire on it.

The foreigner, identified as Chinese national, was critically injured as heÂ received bullets in his head while while a passerby sustained bullet wounds in his leg.Â

Another person, who was also Chinese, sitting along with the victimÂ ran away from the car following the firing.

The passerby was identified as Hassan Abbas.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the Chinese citizen succumbed to wounds.

Police said they have seized bullet cases of 9mm pistol from the site of the firing, adding that it seems an incident of targeted-killing.

DIG South said the Chinese national was provided guard for his security, however, there was no security person with him at the time of incident.

The two Chinese were working for a shipping company. One of them was identified as Chen Zhu, aged 46, police said.

Thousands of Chinese engineers and technicians are working in Pakistan.