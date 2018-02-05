COAS attends funeral prayers of martyred soldiers





RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the funeral prayers of martyred security personnel,Â in Peshawar on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Commander Peshawar Corps and other senior civil and military officials were also attended the funeral prayers of 11 soldiers, including a Captain, who embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Kabal in Swat district.

Later, the army chief also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after theÂ injured of the incident.Â



On Saturday, The soldiers were playing a volleyball match outside their base camp in Kabal in lower Swat valley when a young suicide bomber managed to enter the restricted area and blew himself up. Eleven Pak soldiers were martyred on the spot, while 13 others were injured, some of them critically.

The Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban immediately claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on Pakistan's military camp. Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed they had sent a young suicide bomber, Siddiqullah to conduct the suicide attack on the military camp in Swat.