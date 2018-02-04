Sun February 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 4, 2018

Nawaz lashes out on Imran’s KP Government performance

PESHAWAR: While addressing a public rally here on Sunday, former prime minister and president Pakistan Muslim League – N (PML-N) Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif lashed out on the performance and governance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He asked where were Imran Khan’s 350 dams and power plants for which he had promised.

Nawaz Sharif said that Imran could not fulfill his promises and his party would solve all the issues of the people in the province.

The PML-N chief and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had reached Peshawar earlier today to address the rally near the motorway toll plaza in the capital of the KP.

Nawaz also criticised the development and administration of the KP province.

Before the address of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz also addressed and thanked the people for attending the rally in a large number.

She said that Peshawar had taken ‘notice’ of the violation of people’s elected prime minister and they had declared Nawaz Sharif an honest and truthful leader.

Maryam began her speech by offering condolences to the Pakistan Army officials martyred in a suicide attack in Swat on Saturday.

