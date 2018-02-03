CJ says won't let democracy derail

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said he would not let the democracy derail.

Addressing National Judicial Policy Making Committee, he said judiciary was independent.

"Foget about any conspiracy, proection of constitution is our responsibility," said he.

The chief justice also rejected the impression that the judges have paralyzed the federal government.

He said impediments including unfavorable working conditions should not come in the way of judges in dispensation of justice.

The CJ said the judges should serve the masses with passion and honesty.

He said judiciary is an important organ of the state and it has to fulfill its responsibilities.

The Chief Justice said that constitution is the supreme document whilst parliament which frames laws is the supreme institution.

He said, "we are subservient to the laws formulated by the parliament".