Sat February 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJ says won't let democracy derail

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said he would not let the democracy derail.

Addressing National Judicial Policy Making Committee, he said judiciary was independent.

 "Foget about any conspiracy, proection of constitution is our responsibility," said he.

The chief justice also rejected the impression that the judges have paralyzed the federal government.

He said  impediments including unfavorable working conditions should not come in the way of judges in dispensation of justice.

The CJ  said  the judges should serve the masses with passion and honesty.

He said  judiciary is an important organ of the state and it has to fulfill its responsibilities.

The Chief Justice said that constitution is the supreme document whilst parliament which frames laws is the supreme institution.

 He said, "we are subservient to the laws formulated by the parliament". 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Libya shipwreck: FO list identifies bodies of 16 Pakistanis

Libya shipwreck: FO list identifies bodies of 16 Pakistanis
SC lashes at KMC on failure to evacuate encroached amenity plots

SC lashes at KMC on failure to evacuate encroached amenity plots
11 security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

11 security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR
Pakistan offers joint investigation into Kabul attack

Pakistan offers joint investigation into Kabul attack
Load More load more