Sat February 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 3, 2018

Pakistan offers joint investigation into Kabul attack

Pakistan has urged Afghanistan that instead of indulging in blame game both the countries should engage in concrete cooperation.

According to Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is leading a delegation to Kabul to attend"Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity".

The spokesman said addressing the APAPS,  Janjua condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and offered joint investigation.

"Pakistan also urged the afghan government to take action against anti-Pakistan terrorists," Dr Faisal said.

He said the Pakistani delegation o  emphasized the need for strengthening border management on the Afghan side.



Libya shipwreck: FO list identifies bodies of 16 Pakistanis

SC lashes at KMC on failure to evacuate encroached amenity plots

11 security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

CJ says won't let democracy derail

