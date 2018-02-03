Pakistan offers joint investigation into Kabul attack

Pakistan has urged Afghanistan that instead of indulging in blame game both the countries should engage in concrete cooperation.

According to Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is leading a delegation to Kabul to attend"Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity".

The spokesman said addressing the APAPS,Â Janjua condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and offered joint investigation.

"Pakistan also urged the afghan government to take action against anti-Pakistan terrorists," Dr Faisal said.

He said the Pakistani delegation oÂ emphasized the need for strengthening border management on the Afghan side.









