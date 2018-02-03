Police arrest accomplice of Asma Rani's murderer

KOHAT: Police have arrested a close friend of Mujajhidullah Afridi, who is accused of killing a medical college Student Asma Rani in Mardan.

According to police, Shahzeb was taken into custody in a raid at his house in KDA.

The police saidÂ Shahzeb was accompanying the suspect at the time of the murder.

Shahzeb used to reccy the slain gril and helped the suspect flee the country, Geo TV quoted police as saying.

Meanwhile, the police have also recovered the weapon used in the murder and arrested a suspected identified as Sadiqullah.

SSP Operations Jamil Akhtar told media that authorities were in contact with Saudi government and the Interpol to arrest the suspect.

Asma Rani was shot dead on January 28 for refusing marriage perposal from Afridi.

She was a third year student of a medical college in Abbottabad.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has also taken suo motu notice of the murder.Â

The suspect isÂ a relative of local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.Â