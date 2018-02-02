Body of seven-year-old boy found in Karachi





KARACHI: A body ofÂ seven-year-old boy Hasan Shah was found from bushes near National Stadium,Â Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Karachi on Thursday.

According to police, seven-year-old boy Hasan Shah was strangulated to deathÂ after being sexually abused.



The corpse was rushed to Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

According to deceased'sÂ father the boy had been missing since 12:30 in the noon. while police have launched the investigation to the matter, after which a case will be registered.