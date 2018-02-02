Fri February 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 2, 2018

Body of seven-year-old boy found in Karachi


KARACHI: A body of  seven-year-old boy Hasan Shah was found from bushes near National Stadium,  Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Karachi on Thursday.

According to police, seven-year-old boy Hasan Shah was strangulated to death  after being sexually abused.

The corpse was rushed to Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

According to deceased's  father the boy had been missing since 12:30 in the noon. while police have launched the investigation to the matter, after which a case will be registered.

