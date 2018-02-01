Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the exorbitant increase in petroleum product prices as cruel and strongly condemnable act aimed at further spreading poverty deliberately in the country.



In a statement, the PPP Chairman said continuous sky-rocketing of POL prices despite decline in world oil prices by the PML-N government was in fact in line with its policy to strangulate the masses economically.

â€œIt appears that Sharif brothers have once again decided to shift Jaati Umra to some other place after fleecing the masses of the country, which is why it continues to lob â€˜petrol bombâ€™ on the people incessantly,â€ he added.

Bilawal made it clear that his Party wonâ€™t tolerate such economic attacks on Pakistanis by PML-N government to avenge disqualification of its off-shore President Nawaz Sharif, who is bent upon to suck the last drop of blood of the innocent masses.

PPP leader said that such ruthless increases in the POL prices would generate a cyclone of price-hike and inflation and demanded that prices should be decreased to match the international prices.

Bilawal said that PPP has proved that its leadership has always lived and died with the people of Pakistan and the Party will fight against this economic onslaughts against the masses at all the available forums.