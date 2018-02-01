Thu February 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

Share

Naqeebullah murder case being settled under ‘diyat’ law: sources

Naqeebullah murder case being settled under ‘diyat’ law: sources
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law

KARACHI: The family of Naqeebullah Mehsud has dismissed media reports of any settlement with fugitive police officer Rao Anwar under blood money ‘diyat’ law.

Following the reports being circulated in media about settlement, Naqeebullah’s cousin Noor Rehman said, “the entire family of Naqeeb wants punishment for his killer and not the diyat, the blood money.”

Naqeebullah’s father also denied settlement reports, terming them ‘fake and baseless’. “We need justice for Naqeebullah and not the blood money,” Naqeeb’s father said.

Earlier, there were reports that the case of extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah took an ugly turn Thursday when sources revealed that the matter was very closed to be settled down between the victim family and former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, under ‘diyat’.

Sources told Geo News that the issue of extrajudicial killing of Waziristan men in a fake encounter early last month, was reportedly being negotiated by the relevant quarters.

Rao Anwar, the prime accuse in the case, last week tried to flee abroad from Islamabad airport. Since then he is in hiding and the police is raiding his houses to arrest him.

The Supreme Court Thursday gave 10-day deadline to the Sindh IG AD Khawaja to arrest the run-away officer.

The controversial blood money laws that allow murderers to escape punishment if they are forgiven by their victim's heirs are under the scanner since the famous Raymond Davis case and recent Shahzeb murder case, which were decided under these laws.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections
Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty

Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty
SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry

SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry
Imran says petitioning SC for early hearing of case against Khawaja Asif

Imran says petitioning SC for early hearing of case against Khawaja Asif
Load More load more