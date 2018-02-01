Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law

KARACHI: The family of Naqeebullah Mehsud has dismissed media reports of any settlement with fugitive police officer Rao Anwar under blood money â€˜diyatâ€™ law.



Following the reports being circulated in media about settlement, Naqeebullahâ€™s cousin Noor Rehman said, â€œthe entire family of Naqeeb wants punishment for his killer and not the diyat, the blood money.â€

Naqeebullahâ€™s father also denied settlement reports, terming them â€˜fake and baselessâ€™. â€œWe need justice for Naqeebullah and not the blood money,â€ Naqeebâ€™s father said.

Earlier, there were reports that the case of extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah took an ugly turn Thursday when sources revealed that the matter was very closed to be settled down between the victim family and former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, under â€˜diyatâ€™.

Sources told Geo News that the issue of extrajudicial killing of Waziristan men in a fake encounter early last month, was reportedly being negotiated by the relevant quarters.

Rao Anwar, the prime accuse in the case, last week tried to flee abroad from Islamabad airport. Since then he is in hiding and the police is raiding his houses to arrest him.

The Supreme Court Thursday gave 10-day deadline to the Sindh IG AD Khawaja to arrest the run-away officer.

The controversial blood money laws that allow murderers to escape punishment if they are forgiven by their victim's heirs are under the scanner since the famous Raymond Davis case and recent Shahzeb murder case, which were decided under these laws.