Shahzeb murder: Supreme Court orders rearrest of Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered rearrest ofÂ Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and Sajjad Talpur in Shahzaib murder case.

The court declared null and void Sindh High orders thatÂ had set aside the punishments awarded to accused earlier by an anti-terrorism court and had ordered a retrial of the case in a sessionsâ€™ court.



The trial court then released the convicts .

The orders came in apex court judgementÂ inÂ suo motue notice of the release of Shahrukh Jatoi and other suspects .

Chief Justice had takenÂ suo motu notice after members of civil societyÂ expressed concernÂ over the trial court decision to release the convicts and moved an application against the orders .















