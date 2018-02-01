Thu February 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

Shahzeb murder: Supreme Court orders rearrest of Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered rearrest of  Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and Sajjad Talpur in Shahzaib murder case.

The court declared null and void Sindh High orders that  had set aside the punishments awarded to accused earlier by an anti-terrorism court and had ordered a retrial of the case in a sessions’ court.

The trial court then released the convicts .

The orders came in apex court judgement  in  suo motue notice of the release of Shahrukh Jatoi and other suspects .

Chief Justice had taken  suo motu notice after members of civil society  expressed concern  over the trial court decision to release the convicts and moved an application against the orders .





