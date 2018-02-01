Family hopes for justice as Fahad Malik’s murder case hearing resumes

LONDON: Slain Barrister Fahad Malik’s brother has hoped that his family will get justice from the court and the killers will be punished to send out a strong message that no one should be allowed to take law into his hands.

Jawad Sohrab, who divides his time between London and Islamabad, said that hearing of Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder case has been resumed by a divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Barrister Fahad Malik was brutally murdered through indiscriminate firing by a notorious group of gangsters in the heart of Islamabad while blocking Main Margalla Road on the night of 14 August 2016 - a few yards away from Shalimar Police Station.

Jawad Sohrab said that more than a year has passed and family of Fahad Malik awaits justice. He said that prior to commencement of the trial, in December 2016, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Syed Kaiser Abbass Zaidi had sent the case to the ordinary courts from ATC Courts. Jawad Sohrab challenged the order of the ATC judge through a writ petition, whereby a Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising of Justice Noor Ul Haq Qureshi and Justice Aamer Farooq suspended the order of the ATC judge, in February 2017. However, even after the passage of an entire year, the matter is still pending before the IHC.

Jawad Malik said it is no secret that the accused are hardened criminals and masters of loopholes in the judicial system and as a result they have been playing with the system on one pretext or another.

Jawad Sohrab told The News that Barrister Fahad Malik had no personal animosity or previous ill will with anyone and was only present at the Police Station in the capacity of an arbitrator, to reach a compromise, which eventually took place.

He added: “Fahad’s killers had faked the compromise and were planning his murder during this time. When Barrister Fahad Malik had left the police station his car was chased and main Margalla Road was blocked thereafter he was sprayed with bullets using automatic weapons as his car went out of control and rammed into a nearby house after crashing through the boundary wall. My brother suffered six bullet wounds to his body which led to his death on the spot.”

More pertinently, the empty cartridges recovered from the crime scene immediately preceding Barrister Malik’s murder, matched with the two Kalashnikovs that were later recovered by the police from the accused; as evidenced by the government’s forensic department.

The most recent hearing took place on Monday 22nd January where Jawad Sohrab’s counsel Khawaja Harris and Asma Jahangir concluded their arguments. Khawaja Harris during his arguments stated that it was ironic how the ATC judge had ignored many vital factors while reaching a seriously defective judgement.

Asma Jahangir repeatedly emphasized that the killers of Barrister Fahad Malik had given a clear message to our society that they were above the law and that no one should mess with them. “They take pride in their criminal record and such elements in the society must be dealt with strictly and an exemplary punishment should be awarded to such criminals to ensure that we do not lose more Fahads at the hands of such mafias. This has to stop.”

The main accused, Raja Arshad, attempted to escape Pakistan through Torkham border, after he received bail, shortly after commission of Malik’s murder. He was apprehended by FIA officials. The Assistant Political Agent Landikotal also registered an FIR against the accused for being involved in crimes against the state.

Jawad Sohrab said that the IHC shall resume hearing on Wednesday 31st January.